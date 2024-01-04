Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory In Navi Mumbai; Horrific Visuals Surface

Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory In Navi Mumbai; Horrific Visuals Surface | Twitter | ANI

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders have reached the spot and the efforts are being carried out to douse the fire. The reason of the fire has not been ascertained yet. However, the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that a huge loud of black smoke is emanating from the chemical factory where the fire erupted.

A sudden fire broke out at Plot Number W6

In the industrial area of Thane-Belapur, located in Navi Mumbai, a sudden fire broke out at Plot Number W6 in the Mehek company early in the morning today. Due to the significant chemical production in the company, the fire became intense quite quickly.

The fire brigade of the MIDC rushed to the scene

As soon as this information was known, the fire brigade of the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) rushed to the scene. However, because of the large size of the fire and the presence of chemical substances in the company, the fire kept reigniting repeatedly.

Fire trucks from the Navi Mumbai Fire Department have also been deployed

Because of this situation, fire trucks from the Navi Mumbai Fire Department have also been deployed to help. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, and no one has been found trapped or affected by the fire. Efforts are being made to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby companies and offices in the vicinity of this company.