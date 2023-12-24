Mumbai: Assailant Opens Fire In Chunabhatti's Azad Galli Area; 1 Dead, Minor Among Injured; Visuals Surface

Vijay Gohil

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, an assailant opened firing killing one person and leaving several others injured, including a minor. The deceased has been identified as Pappu Sumeet Yerunkar, a notorious figure with a history of extortion and attempted murder charges.

The incident happened in Azad Galli on Sunday at about 3:15 pm when the unidentified assailant unleashed at least 10 rounds of bullets, targeting a group that included Yerunkar. All the injured, including Yerunkar, were rushed to Sion Hospital for immediate medical attention, confirmed police officials. However, Yerunkar, succumbed to the injuries.

Police say, accused identified

Sources indicate that the motive behind the attack is rooted in past rivalries between the groups. “Around 3:30 pm in Chunabhatti area, there was an incident of firing, which killed Sumeet Yerunkar. All the injured persons are stable. Accused have been identified, nine teams have been formed and they are searching for the accused persons. Reason of firing is personal rivalry,” DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said.

The police mobilised at least nine teams to locate the suspect. Officials are treating the incident as a result of personal rivalry.