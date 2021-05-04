Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund warehouse, no injuries

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI

A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Minerva Industrial Estate area of Mumbai's Mulund (West) on late Monday night.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at 11:19 pm and no injuries have been reported so far.

More than eight fire brigade tenders rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

