Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund warehouse, no injuries

A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Minerva Industrial Estate area of Mumbai's Mulund (West) on late Monday night.
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at 11:19 pm and no injuries have been reported so far.
More than eight fire brigade tenders rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
