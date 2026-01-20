Thane Commissioner Saurabh Rao Reviews Renovation Plan For Ghanekar Natyagruha |

Thane: The renovation work of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha is going to be undertaken. While doing this work, priority should be given to the facilities for artists and audiences, such instructions have been given by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. For this, discussions should be held with the theatre artists and the necessary facilities should be included, and action should be taken considering the conveniences of the spectators, he clarified.

Review of Work

Funds have been received from the government for the renovation of the theatre, and Commissioner Saurabh Rao reviewed the works to be done under this fund on Tuesday (January 20). Additional Commissioner (1) Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioners Umesh Birari, Dinesh Tayde, Deputy City Engineers Sudhir Gaikwad, Vinod Pawar, Vikas Dhole, Shubhangi Keswani, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Instructions have been given to prioritize urgent repair works

Instructions have been given to prioritize urgent repair works in the main auditorium of the Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha (theater). A detailed discussion was held regarding waterproofing, plumbing, electrical works, light fittings in the auditorium, sound system, air curtain, air conditioning system, stage repairs, roof garden, changing curtains in the VIP box, and improvements to the restrooms.

Also discussed in the meeting were items such as the repair of the drainage line, renovation of the wooden level on the stage, converting advertising hoardings for plays into digital format, inspecting the main and other entrances of the theater and making necessary changes. Commissioner Saurabh Rao clearly instructed the concerned officials that the funds received from the government should be used entirely for the repair and improvement works of the theater.

