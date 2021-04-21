Fan asks Arjun Rampal who clicked his quarantine painting picture, actor answers

Actor Arjun Rampal, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been constantly sharing glimpses of his life in quarantine on social media.

After catching up on reading amid home quarantine, the actor is now tapping into his artistic side and trying his hand at painting.

On Tuesday, Arjun shared two pictures in which he can be seen painting with watercolours on a canvas.

"Trying something new... quarantined #quaratinelife #Day4,” he wrote in his caption of his post.

While the pictures have now gone viral, a few followers wondered who is clicking Arjun’s perfect pictures as the actor is currently in isolation.

A user wrote in the comment section, "Who clicked." To end the user's doubt, Arjun responded, "me on timer, discovering many new ways."

Have a look at his post here: