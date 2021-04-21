Fan asks Arjun Rampal who clicked his quarantine painting picture, actor answers

Actor Arjun Rampal, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been constantly sharing glimpses of his life in quarantine on social media.
After catching up on reading amid home quarantine, the actor is now tapping into his artistic side and trying his hand at painting.
On Tuesday, Arjun shared two pictures in which he can be seen painting with watercolours on a canvas.
"Trying something new... quarantined #quaratinelife #Day4,” he wrote in his caption of his post.
While the pictures have now gone viral, a few followers wondered who is clicking Arjun’s perfect pictures as the actor is currently in isolation.
A user wrote in the comment section, "Who clicked." To end the user's doubt, Arjun responded, "me on timer, discovering many new ways."
Have a look at his post here:
Earlier, Arjun had shared a sneak-peek of himself enjoying a good read.
On Saturday, Arjun had announced that he has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine, following all the necessary protocols.
Urging those who have been in contact with him to get tested and take the necessary precautions, Arjun wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions."
"This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona," he added.
On the work front, Arjun was last seen alongside Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff in JP Dutta's Paltan and Nail Polish.
He will soon be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad. A few days back, Arjun wrapped the shoot of his forthcoming film The Rapist in Delhi. Directed by Aparna Sen, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role.