 Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 18-Year-Old Regains Use Of Both Hands After Rare Bilateral Transplant At Nanavati Max Hospital
Doctors at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, successfully performed a rare bilateral hand transplant on an 18-year-old student who lost both hands in a farm accident. Enabled by cadaveric donation, the 13-hour surgery marks a major milestone in Indian transplant medicine.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Doctors at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital perform a rare bilateral hand transplant on an 18-year-old student using cadaveric donation, restoring functional use of both hands | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 20: In a rare and clinically significant achievement in Indian transplant medicine, an 18-year-old student has regained functional use of both hands after a bilateral hand transplant made possible through cadaveric organ donation.

The breakthrough followed the courageous decision of the family of a 50-year-old woman from Surat, Gujarat, to donate her organs after death, enabling multiple life-saving transplants.

Complex procedure at Mumbai hospital

The complex procedure was performed at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, where a specialised multidisciplinary team successfully carried out the 13-hour bilateral hand transplant on January 9–10, 2026. Along with the donor’s hands, her lungs, liver and corneas were also donated, benefitting patients across hospitals in Mumbai and Surat.

Recipient’s accident and long wait

The recipient, Priyank Aghera (18), an aspiring electrical engineering student and the son of a farmer from Rajkot, Gujarat, had lost both hands in a tragic farm accident in January 2024.

While helping his father during cotton harvesting, a branch became trapped in a tractor blade and, when the machine restarted, Priyank sustained severe crush injuries that required amputation of both hands. The incident abruptly altered his education, independence and daily life.

Because bilateral hand transplantation depends on the availability of a suitable deceased donor, Priyank remained on the transplant waiting list for over 13 months.

The opportunity arose when the donor family consented to cadaveric donation, allowing rapid inter-state coordination between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Surgical leadership and execution

The transplant was led by Dr Nilesh Satbhai, Director – Plastic, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Hand Transplantation at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital. His team has performed 26 hand transplants across 14 patients.

The donor’s hands were retrieved in Surat and transported to Mumbai within just over two hours. Surgery on the recipient began at 10.30 pm on January 9 and continued overnight, concluding successfully the next morning.

Recovery and rehabilitation

Priyank is currently under close medical monitoring and has begun a structured recovery and rehabilitation programme aimed at restoring sensation, strength and coordinated movement.

Voices from the medical team and recipient

“While awareness of organ donation for organs like the liver and heart has grown, hand donation remains rare,” said Dr Satbhai. “This transplant shows how timely cadaveric donation can restore dignity, independence and future possibilities for young patients.”

Expressing gratitude, Priyank said, “I waited more than 13 months for this day. The road ahead is tough, but I finally feel hopeful about my future.”

