Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Mahim Residential Building, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a residential building in Mahim West on Monday morning. The fire, which erupted at Mohit Heights in Kapada Bazaar near Jain Mandir, was reported at 7:54 am by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Details On The Fire

According to a fire department update, the fire was confined to room number 403 on the fourth floor of the 11-story building. The blaze affected the electric wiring, installations, air conditioning unit and household items in the bedroom of the apartment. The firefighting officials swiftly arrived at the scene and the fire was successfully extinguished by 8:10 am, as per a report updated by MFB at 8:23 am.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and all residents were evacuated safely. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is ongoing.

7 Killed In Chembur Fire Yesterday

In another tragic incident early yesterday morning, seven members of a family, including three children, lost their lives after a fire engulfed their home and shop in Chembur East’s Sidharth Colony. The fire, which broke out around 5:20 am on K.N. Gaikwad Marg, rapidly spread through the ground-floor shop and the adjoining residential area.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was classified as a Level-I alert. Preliminary investigations suggested that an electrical short circuit in the shop's wiring caused the blaze, which initially affected electric installations on the ground floor. However, the fire soon spread to the upper residential floors, where the family was trapped.

Chembur, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at electrical wiring and installations in the shop on the ground floor, as well as in the household articles on the upper floor. 5 members of a family died in the fire blaze pic.twitter.com/Aldo03UgEq — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2024

The building, a ground-plus-two (G+2) structure, housed the family's business on the ground floor and their house above. The rapid spread of the fire made it difficult for firefighters to contain the flames, which consumed household belongings and left little time for the family to escape.

Despite the MFB’s swift response, the intensity of the fire prevented them from rescuing the victims in time. All seven family members, including three children, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.