Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise in Andheri's Lokhandwala ; 4 people suffer from suffocation

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise in Andheri's Lokhandwala ; 4 people suffer from suffocation

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Woman, minor daughter charred to death in fire in Jabalpur | Pixabay/Representative Image
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which four people suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said.

Four fire engines rushed to the spot

At least four fire engines along with five jumbo tankers and other fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused by 5.15 am, a fire brigade official said.

The fire confined to electric cables in a common passage on the 24th floor, a civic official said, adding that heavy smoke also spread to the building's 23rd floor.

4 including 2 senior citizens rushed to hospital

Four people, including two senior citizens, suffered from suffocation and were rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

One of them, aged 85, were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet ascertained, they added. PTI KK

