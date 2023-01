Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Bandra; no injuries reported |

A fire broke out in a BEST bus in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday. Efforts are under way to douse the blaze. All passengers are safe.

BEST bus catches fire in Mumbai's Bandra area; all passengers safe pic.twitter.com/HuPm8Qm9bG — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

