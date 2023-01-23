Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban market, spreads to shops

Representational Image | ANI Photo

A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Sunday night and has spread to multiple shops, officials said.

Nobody is injured in the incident as per the information available so far.

The blaze erupted in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west) at around 10.15 pm. As per the preliminary information, the fire is confined to 25 shops, according to officials.

As per the information received from the Disaster Control management cell the fire started at 10.30 p.m. in Shivaji Mandai on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus road at Kurla West. The fire started from one galla which later spread around 20-25 galas. The fire brigade has rushed the spot with ambulance, eight motor pumps etc to doused the fire.

Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot. It is not yet clear whether anybody is trapped inside the shops. Firefighting operation is underway, they added.

