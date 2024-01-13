 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Highrise In Dombivali, Terrifying Videos Of Raging Blaze Surface
A massive fire broke out at a highrise in Dombivali near Mumbai on Saturday, January 13.

Updated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Fire at Dombivali highrise | X/@Rajmajiofficial

Mumbai, January 13: A massive fire broke out at a multi-storied building in Thane's Dombivali near Mumbai on Saturday, January 13. Videos from the spot showed the fire raging through multiple floors of the highrise building. Several fire tenders were present at the spot and an operation to douse the fire was underway. The fire reportedly started from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building in the Lodha housing complex.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 11 am. In a few hours, it spread to several other floors above and below. The Casa Aurelia is an under-construction building. Only the first three floors of the tower were occupied when the fire broke out. All the residents and other persons have been safely evacuated.

Fire At Casa Aurelia In Dombivali:

There was no immediate report of injuries to anyone. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. An investigation is underway by the police and the fire brigade to ascertain what caused the fire.

