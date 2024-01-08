 Watch Video: MSRTC Bus Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Latur; No Casualties Reported
PTIUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Latur: A state transport bus parked on the side of a road caught fire in Maharashtra's Latur district and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus near Omardara village in Jalkoat tehsil on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The bus was heading to Omarda village from Udgir when it broke down on the way and was parked on the side of the road, he said.

The official said the driver and conductor were asleep inside the bus when the fire broke out around 1.30 am, and they escaped unhurt.

A fire engine was pressed into service to douse the flames, he said, adding that the incident is being probed.

