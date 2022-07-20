Mumbai: FIR on Ghatkopar builder for cheating, forgery and misappropriation of flats meant for poor tenants in redeveloped towers

Forty-five poor tenants of Bhaveshwar Housing Society in Ghatkopar are struggling for a roof over their heads in the promised redeveloped tower for the last 9 years with the builder misappropriating allotted flats with forged consent letters of the tenents.

The developer Yog Realty allegedly mislead even the Bombay High Court on the allotments of flats to the tenants in the new redeveloped towers and offering alternate accommodation. Mumbai Police at Pantnagar police station registered an FIR against Yog Realty promoter Bharat Karsan Satra for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy on the complaint of a tenant Devang Patel.

“The developer Bharat Satra had signed a redevelopment agreement in 2013 and promised accommodation in the new 14-storied tower for all the tenants. Our family was allotted flat no 302 in the new tower and assured rental till the project was ready. The flat allotted to my father was illegally sold to Bhrahmakumaris without our consent,” alleged Devang Patel.

The complaint by the forty five tenents alleged a scam of over Rupees 15 crores by the developer to misappropriate their redeveloped flats of 225-300 sq/feets by forging consent letters and fraudulent registration of development- rectification deed of 75 sq lesser alternate accomodation. The tenents were legally entitled to new flats of 300 sq. fts in the redeveloped new tower under at the Bhaveshwar society premises.

“The developer was involved in fraud, cheating, and deception by decreasing the area of the 44 members who were entitled to a New flat of 300 sq. ft carpet area illegally reduced to 225 sq. fts area. The flats of 14 members were illegally transferred to others without consent in addition to the illegal conversion of pillars/stilt to commercial shops and removal of parking lot meant for members,” reads the FIR lodged with the Pantnagar police station.

The tenents further claim that no transit accommodation rent was paid to them till date and possession of their new accommodation was never handed despite allocation letters.

“Police investigation is needed to verify the plans sanctioned from BMC. The plans were approved through Slum Rehabilitation Authority with a bogus excess area of the plot at 1149.50 sq.meters instead of the correct area of 1118.70 sq. mtrs. Society parking space is misappropriated and plans for the bank were approved. Forged consent pages used as genuine signatures of members,” the complaint further reads.

Developer Bharat Satra refused to comment on the FIR saying he was busy in meetings.

"We did not intend to cheat the tenents or have sold the flats to any third party. The original plans were revised and amended because of disputes and litigations resulting in reduced areas for redevelopment. Original plans had a single wing with 12 flats on each floor but after amendments due to revised plans, two wings had to be made to construct. The flats allotted to the complainant is in different wing and the flat sold to Bhramakumaris are smaller and in a different wing," defended Nyanesh Satra, builder Bharat Satra son.