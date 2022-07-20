Three trees uprooted in Navi Mumbai in the last 24 hours; receives 22 mm rainfall | ANI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 22.07 mm of rainfall from Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am.

A maximum of 28.9 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 24.3mm of rainfall in Digha ward. Three trees were uprooted in the civic jurisdiction on Tuesday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Tuesday. The NMMC area so far received a total of 1605 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 81.18 meters. On Tuesday, the catchment area saw 29.60 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1926.82 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-24.3 mm

Belapur-17.6 mm

Nerul- 24.1 mm

Airoli- 28.9 mm

Vashi- 22.8 mm

Koparkhairane – 14.7 mm

Trees uprooted: 3