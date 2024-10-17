 Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years

Sachi Dalavi obtained a PhD (AM) from the ‘Indian Board of Alternative Medicines’, which is not recognised by the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Representational Image

Police in Samta Nagar have registered an FIR against Sachi Dalavi (around 30) for allegedly running a clinic at her residence in Kandivali (East) since 2016 without holding a valid medical degree.

Dalavi obtained a PhD (AM) from the ‘Indian Board of Alternative Medicines’, which is not recognised by the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine.She posted a certificate on social media falsely claiming to be a doctor. A BMC medical officer filed a complaint with the police, resulting in an FIR being registered against Dalavi under The Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 16.

According to the FIR, BMC Medical Officer Dr Yogita Garasia filed the complaint. In October 2023, Sachin Mahale, a citizen, filed a complaint against Dalavi with BMC, alleging that she was operating a clinic without a valid medical degree. Mahale submitted copies of Dalavi’s degree documents to the BMC. Dalavi was reportedly operating her clinic in Kanakia Park 2, Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East). The BMC’s Health Department initiated an investigation and found that Dalavi had obtained a Doctorate of Philosophy in alternative medicine from the Indian Board of Alternative Medicines. The BMC contacted the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine and shared the degree documents. The council responded that Dalavi’s degree was not official and did not allow her to practise as a doctor or provide medical consultations.

The police have lodged a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

