Mumbai: Businessman Loses ₹2.4 Lakh In Kandivali Home Theft; Housemaid's Crime Exposed Through WhatsApp Status, Case Filed

Mumbai: A housemaid's theft at a businessman’s home in Kandivali was exposed through a WhatsApp status. Based on the complaint filed by the Businessman at Samta Nagar Police Station. As per complaint FIR has been registered under sections 306 of the BNS Act against accused Rupali Singh.

According to Police, Complainant employed two housemaids at our home. Yashoda Thapa handles the cooking, while Rupali Singh was responsible for cleaning the house and taking care of our child. Rupali Singh cleaned the 3-bedroom hall and kitchen in our house.

On October 7, 2024, Rupali Singh informed complainant family that she was leaving her job due to some family disputes involving her parents and an ongoing court case related to their separation.On Dussehra, when complainant wife was searching for one of her sarees, she couldn’t find it. She called Rupali Singh to ask about it, to which Rupali replied that she had pressed the saree and kept it in the wardrobe, but didn’t know anything beyond that. Then businessman family initially assumed the item might have been misplaced during cleaning, so we didn't give it much thought.Upon reviewing the CCTV footage from our home, Complainant saw Rupali Singh on October 7 around 9:00 AM, carrying something from our house in a bag.

On October 12, around 8:30 AM, complainant wife saw a WhatsApp status update from Rupali Singh on a social media platform After reviewing the WhatsApp status, she noticed that Rupali Singh, the housemaid, was wearing her wristwatch and dress. Upon further inspection, complainant realized that more belongings had been stolen, all of which had been taken by Rupali Singh, the housemaid.

An old Kundan necklace set worth approximately ₹5,000, Old artificial diamond bangles worth approximately ₹5,000, Two wristwatches—one Gas Company female watch and one Nautica male watch, both worth approximately ₹30,000 and Two pairs of sunglasses, four sarees, a shawl, two pairs of women's jeans, a children's bag, a makeup kit, and a Versace perfume stolen by housemaid. Approximately ₹2,40,000 have been stolen.