Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression

Mumbai: Jayesh Pandagale, 39, the son of former MLA and Shinde Sena leader Ram Pandagale, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening. He is reported to have hanged himself with a saree from the ceiling at his residence in a luxurious apartment in the Lokhandwala area, Kandivali East.

While no suicide note was found, initial investigations suggest that Jayesh may have taken his life due to depression due to joblessness. The Samta Nagar police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) on the same day.

According to the Samta Nagar police, Jayesh went to his bedroom to take a rest at around 2pm on Sunday. However, when he didn’t come out for several hours, his mother called him, but received no response. Around 5.30pm, the family broke open the door and found Jayesh hanging from the ceiling. He was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the residents informed the local police, who arrived at the scene. While the reason behind suicide remains unclear, it was reported that Jayesh was stressed as he had been unemployed for the last two years. This may be the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step, the police suspect.

Jayesh worked in the entertainment industry and had aspirations to pursue a career in acting. He also founded a production company – Ashtavinayak Productions. He was unmarried and enjoyed listening to music and driving cars. His father had switched to Shinde Sena two years ago.