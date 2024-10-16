 Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression

Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression

Jayesh Pandagale, 39, the son of former MLA and Shinde Sena leader Ram Pandagale, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening. He is reported to have hanged himself with a saree from the ceiling at his residence in a luxurious apartment in the Lokhandwala area, Kandivali East.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
Jayesh Pandagale, son of former MLA Ram Pandagale, tragically dies by suicide at his Kandivali residence | Image for representation

Mumbai: Jayesh Pandagale, 39, the son of former MLA and Shinde Sena leader Ram Pandagale, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening. He is reported to have hanged himself with a saree from the ceiling at his residence in a luxurious apartment in the Lokhandwala area, Kandivali East.

While no suicide note was found, initial investigations suggest that Jayesh may have taken his life due to depression due to joblessness. The Samta Nagar police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) on the same day.

According to the Samta Nagar police, Jayesh went to his bedroom to take a rest at around 2pm on Sunday. However, when he didn’t come out for several hours, his mother called him, but received no response. Around 5.30pm, the family broke open the door and found Jayesh hanging from the ceiling. He was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the residents informed the local police, who arrived at the scene. While the reason behind suicide remains unclear, it was reported that Jayesh was stressed as he had been unemployed for the last two years. This may be the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step, the police suspect.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22
Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22
Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager
Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager
Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban Space By 2026
Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban Space By 2026
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Takes Own Life In Fear Of Failing Exams Due To 'Low Attendance', No...
article-image

Jayesh worked in the entertainment industry and had aspirations to pursue a career in acting. He also founded a production company – Ashtavinayak Productions. He was unmarried and enjoyed listening to music and driving cars. His father had switched to Shinde Sena two years ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects...

Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects...

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All...

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All...

Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance...

Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance...

Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban...

Mumbai: MMRDA Launches Backbay Reclamation Scheme To Rejuvenate Prime Waterfront Into Vibrant Urban...

Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai’s Election...

Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai’s Election...