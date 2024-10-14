Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Takes Own Life In Fear Of Failing Exams Due To 'Low Attendance', No Suicide Note Found

Representative Image

An MBBS student in Uttar Pradesh hanged himself over fear of failing exams on account of low attendance. He was a second-year student at a private college and was found dead in the hostel room in Safedabad town

The Police reached on spot on the same day, i.e. October 11 but did not found suicide note.

According to PTI reports, the body was found by the deceased's roommate, who returned from dinner on Friday night only to discover he was locked out of the room, as it was locked from the inside.

He called out his roommate's name several times, but didn't hear any response. As per the police, other students and the hostel staff had to break open the door to find the student's body hanging from the ceiling with a bedsheet.

The student reportedly was under stress due to low attendance and feared that he would fail in the upcoming examination. A probe has been initiated to understand the reason behind such an extreme decision by the student.

The student's father and other family members were informed, and his elder brother shared that he had recently visited his brother's college to inquire about his health and had asked him to come home, but he refused.

IIT Student Commits Suicide in Mumbai

In a similar incident, a 23-year-old student was found dead at his room at Powai which he shared with others. On October 5, his roommates returned from outside and, upon receiving no response despite knocking continously, they grew concerned. In an attempt to wake him, they even poured water into the room through the window, but unfortunately, it was too late.

(With PTI Inputs)