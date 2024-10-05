 Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Student Found Dead In Powai Room; No Suicide Note Discovered
A 23-year-old student was found dead at his Powai room which he shared with others. The body was found around 8.30pm on Thursday when other roommates returned from outside and didn't get any response despite continuous knocking. To draw the man's attention, they even threw water inside the room from the window, but to no avail.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 04:40 AM IST
Tragic loss: A 23-year-old student found dead in Powai, Roommates raise alarm after no response | Representational Image

Finally, they broke open the door and found the body. According to the police, the deceased's mouth was covered with masks and clothes. The body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem. No suicide note has been found, said the police, adding that an accidental death report has been filed.

Call for help: AASRA

Call for help: AASRA | AASRA

