Crushed Body Of Nursing Student Found On Rail Track In Rajasthan

Representational Image

An unidentified male body was recovered Sunday morning from railway tracks near DCM Pullia, in Udhyog Nagar police station area of Kota city.

The head was crushed beyond identification under the wheels of a train and the neck severed from the body, as Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma said to PTI.

From an Aadhaar card recovered from the trouser pocket, the body was identified as that of Ajay Mahavar, a 23-year-old BSc Nursing student who resided in Karwad village in Kota district.

The identity was confirmed by Mahavar’s parents when they arrived at the mortuary, DSP Yogesh Sharma said. Mahavar’s family members said he left home on Saturday morning for his college in Kota and did not return home to his village, Sharma said.

No suicide note was recovered on or near the body, he added.

Police lodged a case under Section 194 of BNS for investigation and the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem, the DSP said. DNA sample of the deceased man was collected to match with that of his parents to further establish identity, the DSP said.

(With inputs of agencies)