Mumbai: FIR against BJP worker for sexually harassing woman colleague

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has registered a case against a male colleague at Borivali police station for allegedly molesting her.

According to Mumbai Police, the victim filed a case on Wednesday against the accused, identified as Prateek Salvi under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The victim alleged that the accused is a BJP worker in Mumbai's Borivali West. On August 15, he called her to meet a corporator of the party in the BJP office. When she reached the office, he sexually assaulted her," police said.

The accused has been absconding since the victim registered a case against him, police said.

Further investigation is underway and a search is on for the absconding.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:00 PM IST