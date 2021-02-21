Mumbai: FIR against Bandra's 145 Bar and Cafe, BMC team finds 200 people in the restaurant

As Maharashtra grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, health experts and government officials are putting the onus for the surge on people not following face mask and social distancing norms.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with 6281 new cases, the highest daily addition in 85 days, taking the state's caseload to 2093913.

Maharashtra's death toll now stands at 51753, with the case fatality rate at 2.47 per cent, well above the national figure of 1.42 per cent.

Dr Sanjay Oak, who heads the coronavirus task force comprising senior specialist doctors constituted on April 13 last year, said the latest spike cannot be termed a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic.

"People are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

They need to restrain themselves," he said.

Maharashtra Government's Principal Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas blamed people's "indiscipline and negligence" for the spike.