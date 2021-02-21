COVID-19 in Maharashtra: As cases rise, Guardian Min Yashomati Thakur says 1-week complete lockdown to remain in force in Amravati district

As Maharashtra grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, health experts and government officials are putting the onus for the surge on people not following face mask and social distancing norms.

Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola districts of Vidarbha are seeing a sudden spurt, reporting over 1,400 new cases per day.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who chairs the Communicable Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said he noticed a sudden surge in Amravati and Akola in the last few days, adding inter-district travel could lead to a spike all over the state.

Maharashtra reported 6,112 new cases on Friday, the highest daily addition in 84 days, taking the caseload to 20,87,632. The last time Maharashtra had reported over 6,112 cases was on November 27 last year (6,185 cases).