Mumbai: Since March last year, BMC collected over Rs 31 crore in fine from people not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 31.79 crore between March 2020 to February 19 this year from 15.71 lakh people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

According to BMC data, a total of 13,592 people were penalised on February 19 and a total of Rs 27,18,000 was collected from them.

BMC has collected fines worth Rs 31,79,43,400 from March till February 19 this year from 15,71,679 people.

The municipal corporation made wearing masks or covering the face mandatory in public places since April 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and violating this protocol attracts a fine of Rs 200.

The state government has deployed marshals to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing at public and religious places, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday.

According to BMC guidelines, marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks.

According to the health department, Maharashtra reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 20,87,632, including 19,89,963 recoveries, 44,765 active cases and 51,713 deaths.