Mumbai: Finally! BMC decides rapid hardening core, reactive asphalt to fill potholes

Mumbai: The BMC has finally decided to use rapid hardening concrete (also known as M-60) and reactive asphalt to fix potholes this year. Earlier, the civic body used either cold mix technology or paver blocks for the job, however, the chemical aesthetics used to get washed away during heavy downpour. So, the BMC experimented with four different technologies to fill patches on the Anik-Wadala Road in July 2022. Finally, it narrowed down to M-60 and reactive asphalt, said the civic official, claiming that the technologies have proven effective.

The decision to go with the new choices was taken by the Road Department in a meeting held recently at the BMC headquarters. The civic authorities have now invited ready mix concrete suppliers to present these technologies by filling bad patches in the city.

Contractors to ensure no potholes on the roads

“A special method will be used to fix potholes, which will involve cutting pits to a specific shape and filling them with material. The contractor will be responsible for ensuring there are no potholes on roads during the defect liability period of three years,” said the Road Department official. To avoid inconvenience to the citizens in monsoon, the BMC has started the process of finalising the pothole filling firms in advance this year.