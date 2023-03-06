Maharashtra Shocker! Woman goes into labour as vehicle hits pothole in Kolhapur, delivers on road; video surfaces

Screengrab of the video | Twitter

Kolhapur: On Saturday morning, a sugar cane cutter delivered her baby by the roadside on a bumpy stretch between Murgud and Yamage. The woman was travelling in a tractor trolley and went into labour; she couldn't reach the primary health centre (PHC) at Yamage village because the tractor hit a large pothole.

A video of the woman giving birth by roadside in a makeshift tent has been doing rounds of social media as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pregnant woman felt labour pain after tractor faced violent jerk

According to a report in Times of India, the 32-year-old woman, Kiran Kesu Palvi, is from Madhya Pradesh's Khari village. She began experiencing pain after the tractor she was travelling in faced a violent jerk after it hit pothole en route.

ASHA worker Sarita Ekal, who visited the site after being informed by a passerby, was quoted saying that the woman and her colleagues were on their way to Tirawde village when it all unfolded.

Ekkal said that the other women made a makeshift tent with sarees and helped her deliver after Palvi's pain intensified while waiting for 108 ambulance.

Mother, child were taken to Murgud rural hospital, both safe

After the ASHA worker was alerted, the PHC staff-- Dr Rupali Lokre and healthworkers-- Sunita Patil and Sunita Kamble were also intimated, stated the report. They took the mother and child to a rural hospital in Murgud in the ambulance.

Dr Amol Patil from the Murgud hospital was also quoted saying that the mother and child are safe and are under treatment.

Doctor of rural hospital says many have died due to pothole-ridden road

The road connecting Yamage and Murgud villages, which is a part of Phonda Nipani highway, is pothole-ridden, noted Dr Patil, who added that several people have died on the road yet it has not been fixed by the competent authorities.