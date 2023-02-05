ON CAMERA: Truck carrying cold drinks meets with an accident on Kolhapur-Ratnagiri road; locals loot beverage bottles

Kolhapur: A truck carrying cold drinks overturned on the Kolhapur-Ratnagari Road near the Puikhadi area. The accident was reported from the early hours of Saturday. According to reports, the driver and his accompany suffered injuries and were hospitalised for medical care. They were identified as Ramling Singh (30) and Gur Singh (22), residents of Indore.

Following the truck accident, locals and commuters on the roadway stopped by to loot the transport. Many were seen filling their vehicles with beverage bottles. A video capturing the case has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the toppled-down truck being emptied by people. Some individuals were spotted hiding their faces with a handkerchief to not reveal their identity while performing the loot at the accident site.

Watch video:

