Kerala: Pregnant woman, husband charred to death, 4 escape after car catches fire on camera

The couple was seated in the front while the four who escaped were at the back of the hatchback when it caught fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
A couple died while four others managed to escape after a car they were all travelling in caught fire in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday.

The couple was seated in the front while the four who escaped were at the back of the hatchback. The incident occured near the District Government Hospital in the city.

The woman who died in the incident, 26-year-old Reesha, was pregnant while a child was among the four who managed to escape.

The couple in the front couldn't open their doors and as a result, were charred to death. Locals at the spot tried their best to save the couple but couldn't.

"We were totally helpless at that time as the front side of the car was immediately engulfed in fire. We could not do much to save them as we feared that the oil tank of the car would explode any time," a witness told the media.

