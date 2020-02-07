Mumbai: Female pimp held, woman rescued

Bhayandar: A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police in association with their Navghar counterparts busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a flat in Bhayandar on Thursday.

A female pimp was arrested and a woman who was pushed into prostitution activities was rescued.

Acting on a tip-off about immoral trafficking of poor women, the police established contact with the female pimp through a decoy customer. After striking the deal, the decoy scheduled a meeting at an apartment located in the Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east). The police team laid a trap and arrested the 32-year-old pimp after she closed the sex trade deal with the police decoy.

A woman, who according to the police was forced into prostitution activities, was also rescued from the clutches of the racketeer.

A case under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the pimp who as per sources used social messaging platforms including WhatsApp application to communicate with other pimps and her potential clients as it was convenient for her to send the photographs of girls she had to offer. Further investigations were underway.