Mumbai: MNS seeks implementation of 'water bell' in schools to encourage students to drink water

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s student wing led by Shaan Pawar has demanded immediate implementation of the Water Bell project in all municipal schools and private educational establishments.

In a notification issued on January 21, the state government authorities had directed all schools across the state to ring bells at least thrice during the school hours to encourage students to drink water. However, the civic administration is yet to implement the guidelines mentioned in the notification.

Citing dehydration as the root cause of many diseases, the notification advises consumption of at least 1.5 to 2 litres of water, which varies according to the age, height, and weight of the child. Less water consumption can cause urinary tract infections and also kidney stone and distressed behavior.

“It is an important initiative which needs immediate implementation. If the civic administration does not comply, we will launch an agitation,” warned Pawar. "The project will definitely be implemented within a couple of days in all schools," said civic chief-Balaji Khatgaonkar.

Apart from giving special breaks to use washrooms, all school administrations have been instructed to fix the timing of ringing the water bell in their daily schedule, which could habituate students into consuming water on a regular basis during schooling hours.