Mumbai: FDA Sends Improvement Notices To 137 Hotels In Last Two Months; Stop Work Notices Served To 15 Eateries

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration has sent improvement notices to as many as 137 hotels or restaurants in the past two months. Out of these, 15 hotels have been served notices, asking them to stop their work after FDA found major lapses during surprise inspections. Besides, it has collected a fine of ₹1,70,000 for violations of various norms.

A senior official said that hotels served improvement notices have been given two weeks' time to improve their quality of food or else they will be asked to shut their operations.

Surprise raids across city

“We have been conducting surprise raids across Mumbai since we learnt restaurant or eateries have been flouting food safety norms. Taking cognisance of this we started serving stop or improvement notices,” said Shailesh Adhav, Joint Commissioner, Food, FDA.

Adhav further said they have conducted surprise raids at 152 eateries across the city in two months. Out of this, 131 were given improvement notices, while 15 were asked to stop work or shut down.

“At a time of inspection we noticed that most of the restaurants or eateries in Mumbai lack cleanliness; have dirty kitchens, open dustbins, stale foods, etc. Moreover the staff works without caps and gloves which is against FDA norms,”Adhav added.

High-end hotels asked to stop work

Adhao further said that 15 hotels which have been asked to stop work are high-end ones, of which nine were shut down early this month. This includes Cou Cou By Oberoi, the French-style patisserie at BKC’s Jio World Drive, Banana Leaf at Matunga, New York Burrito in Kandivali West and Hotel Highway Inn in Andheri East

“There are few violations relating to non-updation of pest control records, medical fitness certificates and auditing records were observed in most of the restaurants,” he said.

This comes after FDA’s stop work notice to city’s famous eatery Bademiya’s three outlets in September. It was found that the food joints were operating without a food license.

Earlier, Anurag Singh, a bank executive, filed a police complaint when he found a dead rat in his dish at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba. This complaint led to the arrest of the restaurant's manager and two cooks.

Food safety inspectors (FSOs) will continue to visit restaurants and eateries in the city to check if they are complying with the rules of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006. “We have only 13 FSOs, and the city has 18,481 registered eateries,” said an official.