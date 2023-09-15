FDA Crackdown On Mumbai Eateries: After Bademiya, Krishna Fast Food & Paradise Home Kitchen Penalised For Flouting Safety Norms |

The recent inspection by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in Mumbai has brought to light longstanding food safety issues in the financial capital of the country, home to over 18,000 registered eateries.

Two other restaurants, Krishna Fastfood in Charkop and Paradise Home Kitchen in Bandra, faced fines for multiple hygiene safety violations, including unsanitary kitchens. Krishna Fastfood received a fine of Rs 15,000, while Paradise Home Kitchen was penalised with a hefty Rs 40,000 fine.

Lack of Documentation and Medical Certificates Of Employees

The FDA officials highlighted the absence of essential documentation, particularly medical certificates for employees, in over 90 percent of the inspected restaurants, underscoring a widespread issue.

Mumbai Darbar in Mahim and cloud kitchen outlet Hyprkytchen Foodtech Private Limited in Govandi were ordered to cease operations. An FIR was filed against Mumbai Darbar for ignoring a stop-work order, with operations suspended until compliance and a thorough report submission.

Rats, Maggots Found In Bademiya

The inspection at Bademiya outlets unveiled disturbing violations, including the presence of cockroaches, rats, maggots, and spoiled vegetables within the premises. Such severe violations prompted a directive to cease food business operations until valid food safety licenses are obtained and discrepancies are rectified.

The FDA collected ten samples, ranging from paneer to marinated chicken and spices, for quality analysis. This initiative seeks to ensure that the food served adheres to safety and quality standards.

Widespread Violations in Mumbai

This inspection raises significant concerns regarding the thousands of eateries in Mumbai that cater to both locals and foreigners while blatantly disregarding fundamental food safety standards.

In response to these concerns, the FDA has partnered with the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) to conduct workshops aimed at enhancing awareness of food safety and cleanliness among hotel owners. These workshops cover various topics, including cleanliness maintenance, staff fitness certification and dress codes, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)