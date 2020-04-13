Mumbai: FDA eyes industrial O2 producers to make medical version

Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has decided to provide licences to industrial oxygen manufacturers for the production of medical oxygen for CoVID-19 patients.
Maharashtra has 88 medical oxygen producing units but if the number of corona cases increase, anticipating a possible shortage of oxygen, the FDA has passed the circular. Industrial oxygen manufacturers can apply to the FDA for licences.
Considering that the number of corona cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2,000-mark on Monday, the FDA is trying to ensure there is sufficient supply of oxygen for critical patients. Accordingly, it has issued a circular allowing industrial oxygen manufacturers to approach it for approval to produce medical oxygen.
"Once a manufacturer approaches us, within 24 hours, our officer will inspect the factory and if they find that the producer has adequate safety mechanisms in place, approval will be granted," said Vikas Biyani, joint commissioner (drugs), FDA.
Medical oxygen is oxygen gas used to maintain enough oxygen level in our blood whereas industrial oxygen is the form in which the gas is used for processes like welding.
As Covid-19 affects the lungs, it often leads to complications in breathing and this is when patients need oxygen support, according to doctors.
Currently, Maharashtra has 88 licensed medical oxygen manufacturers. "As industrial oxygen manufacturers don't come under our umbrella, we don't have the exact data about them.
But I hope that soon, we will be able to double the production of oxygen in the state," Biyani said. In India, every year, around 6,500 metric tonnes of oxygen are produced, of which 5,500 metric tonnes are used for industrial purposes while the remaining is used for medical purposes.
