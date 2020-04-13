Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad self-quarantines after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive cop

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday self-quarantined himself after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive cop.
According to reports, Awhad has self-quarantined himself as a precautionary measure after he came in contact with a police officer from Mumbra who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier on April 10, Awhad had lashed out at a reported Central government order asking states to buy PPE kits, ventilators and other equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak through it and not independently. He said the order puts the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk as it would slow down procurement of medical items. Awhad said the order should be immediately withdrawn and asked the Maharashtra BJP to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government for this.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,985 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far in Maharashtra of which 217 patients have recovered and 149 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.
India's tally of positive cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Out of the total cases, 7,987 are active, while 857 have been cured and discharged, and migrated. 308 patients have lost their lives.
(Inputs from Agencies)
