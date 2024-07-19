Mumbai Faces Surge In Monsoon Diseases: Over 1,300 Cases Of Gastroenteritis, Dengue, Malaria, And Leptospirosis Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the monsoon continues to pour down on the city, Mumbai has become the epicenter of several diseases. In the past two weeks, a total of 694 patients have been diagnosed with gastroenteritis, while 166 cases of dengue, 282 cases of malaria, and 53 cases of swine flu have been reported.

According to the BMC's health department, the municipality has deployed a total of 3,000 beds in major and suburban hospitals to tackle the outbreak. The OPD services are also being continued from 4 pm to 6 pm to cater to the increasing number of patients.

To combat the spread of these diseases, the municipality has launched a public awareness campaign through a short film, 'Bhaag Mahkar Bhaag', featuring Marathi and Hindi film industry actors and celebrities. The campaign aims to educate citizens on the importance of mosquito prevention measures to prevent diseases like dengue and malaria.

The municipality has also taken strict steps to prevent deadly diseases like plague and leptospirosis by eliminating 2 lakh 39 thousand 527 rats that cause the spread of these diseases. In the last two weeks alone, as many as 13 thousand 255 rats have been killed.

The Mosquito Control campaign is being implemented effectively by the Pesticides Department to prevent the breeding rate of rats and possible spread of diseases. The municipal administration has informed that "mouse control" activities are being implemented to stop the breeding rate of rats, possible spread of diseases and destruction caused by rats.

According to statistics, a pair of mice can produce up to 15 thousand new mice in a year. Female mice give birth to pups usually 21-22 days after conception and usually give birth to 5-14 chicks at a time. The piglets that are born become fertile within five weeks and also give birth to new chicks.

In view of the diseases caused by rats, the BMC has appealed to citizens to keep their houses and surroundings clean and take necessary measures to prevent the proliferation of rats. Citizens have been advised to avoid eating open street food, drink boiled water, wash their hands regularly, avoid crowding, cover their nose and mouth with a handkerchief when sneezing or coughing, and use a mask.

"An official from the BMC's Health Department said, "We urge citizens not to take medicines without a doctor's advice and if necessary, to contact the municipality's clinics. With the monsoon season expected to continue for some time, it is crucial that citizens take these precautions seriously to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure their health and well-being."

According to the BMC, the following number of cases have been reported in the past two weeks:

Malaria: 282 cases

Dengue: 166 cases

Swine Flu: 53 cases

Leptospirosis: 52 cases

Jaundice: 75 cases

Chikungunya: 1 case