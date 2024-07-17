Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Moderate Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 42

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies, mild breezes and light rain in the suburbs on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy weather with the potential for moderate rain later in the day. Additionally, the IMD downgraded its orange alert for the city to a yellow alert.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature recorded was 23 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. The average temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius. South-southeasterly winds are predicted at a speed of 13 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 6:10 am and sunset is expected at 7:19 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

According to the IMD's forecast for the week, there will be a slight rise in minimum temperatures this week, accompanied by moderate to heavy rains. The minimum temperature is predicted to be around 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday, further rising to 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday, before dropping back to 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 27-29 degrees Celsius throughout the week. With the monsoon lessening after recent heavy showers, the city is likely to experience moderate to occasional heavy rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains in Good Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the good category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 42 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, requiring caution.