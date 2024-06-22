Mumbai: Engineering Works Prompt Central Railway To Implement Mega Block On June 23

File

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 23.6.2024 as under:

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.25 pm.

About Train Services Departing From CSMT & Ghatkopar

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.24 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

On the DOWN slow line, the last Local before the block will be Thane local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am. The first Local after the block will be Asangaon local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.32 pm.

On the UP slow line, the Last Local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Badlapur local departing Kalyan at 9.13 am. The first Local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Kalyan local departing Kalyan at 2.33 pm.

CSMT Mumbai – Chunabhatti / Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT Mumbai UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

About Up & Down Harbour Line Services

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm & DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm & UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

On DOWN Harbour line: The last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.04 am. The last local before the block for Goregaon will depart CSMT Mumbai at 10.22 am. The First local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.51 pm. The first local after the block for Bandra will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.56 pm.

On UP Harbour line: The last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 09.40 am. The last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Bandra at 10.20 am. The first local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 03.28 pm. The first local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Goregaon at 04.58 pm.

Special Services To Be Run During The Block Period

Special services will run between CSMT Mumbai-Kurla & Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Mahim & Goregaon station on Sunday, 23rd June 2024.

Statement Of Vineet Abhishek

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Bandra - CSMT & CSMT/Panvel - Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway & some of the Churchgate - Goregaon - Churchgate slow services will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.