Attention! Railway's To Run 12 Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Gorakhpur To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details | Representational Image

In response to passenger requirement, Railways have decided to run 12 Special Train services between Mumbai and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Specials

05326 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 10.25 hrs on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 19.06.2024 to 30.06.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs next day. (6 trips)

05325 special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 17.06.2024 to 28.06.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs on third day. (6 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (18 ICF Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special Train No 05326 on special charges will open immediately at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.