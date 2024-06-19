Railways Announce Revised Coach Composition For CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express Starting October 18 | Representational Image

Railways have decided to change the composition of the CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express as per details given below:

12869 CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express from CSMT Mumbai with effect from 18.10.2024.

12870 Howrah- CSMT Mumbai Superfast Weekly Express from Howrah with effect from 20.10.2024.

Revised Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 3 AC-III Tier Economy, 5 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 AC Pantry Car and 1 Generator Van. (22 LHB Coaches)

Passengers are requested to note the changes in composition before reservation of seats for their journey.

For detailed timings at halts of these trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App