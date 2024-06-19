 Railways Announce Revised Coach Composition For CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express Starting October 18
Passengers are requested to note the changes in composition before reservation of seats for their journey.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Railways Announce Revised Coach Composition For CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express Starting October 18 | Representational Image

Railways have decided to change the composition of the CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express as per details given below:

12869 CSMT Mumbai-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express from CSMT Mumbai with effect from 18.10.2024.

12870 Howrah- CSMT Mumbai Superfast Weekly Express from Howrah with effect from 20.10.2024.

Revised Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 3 AC-III Tier Economy, 5 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 AC Pantry Car and 1 Generator Van. (22 LHB Coaches)

For detailed timings at halts of these trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

