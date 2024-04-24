Mumbai: Central Railway & Union Bank Of India CSR Foundation Trust Collaborate To Enhance Healthcare At Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital

CPRO/ CR

Central Railway, in collaboration with the Union Bank of India CSR Foundation Trust, marked a significant milestone in healthcare by donating a cutting-edge Double Balloon Enteroscopy to the Department of Surgery at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (BAMH BY) in Byculla. Valued at Rs 50 lakhs, this state-of-the-art equipment aims to advance medical care and benefit patients in need.

Handover Ceremony at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Heritage Building

The ceremonial handover of the equipment took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Heritage Building in the presence of Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway. Addressing the gathering, Yadav emphasised the importance of robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in fostering progress across various sectors, especially healthcare. He extended his congratulations to the Union Bank of India for their commitment to such noble causes.

Prominent Figures In Attendance

Soumya Sridhar, Deputy Zonal Head of Union Bank of India Mumbai, provided insights into the CSR initiatives undertaken by the bank and highlighted the collaborative efforts with Central Railway and Western Railway for employee welfare. Dr. Meera Arora, Principal Chief Medical Director, Central Railway, underscored the significance of advanced medical technologies in ensuring quality healthcare for railway employees and their families.

The event was graced by the presence of Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Sridhar Babu, Regional Head, Union Bank of India Mumbai South, Dr. Sushma Matey, MD, Byculla, Vijay Kamath, Executive Trustee, Union Bank of India CSR Foundation Trust, Ashok Nair, AGM and Board Secretariat, Dr. Harshwardhan Shirsat, DMO, Dr. Ajay Zaveri, Consultant Gastroenterologist along with senior doctors from Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla and Central Railway Headquarters.