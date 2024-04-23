Central Railway, IRCTC Introduce Affordable Meal Options For Unreserved Compartment Passengers |

Mumbai: Central Railway along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is stepping up to serve passengers, particularly those in unreserved compartments (General Class Coaches), with a new initiative offering hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices.

"Anticipating the surge in passenger traffic during the summer months, Indian Railways recognised the challenges faced by those traveling in unreserved compartments (General Class Coaches), who may not always have access to convenient and budget-friendly meal options and took the initiative for them," said an official.

According to CR, the initiative offers a two-pronged approach:

Economy Meals: Priced at a pocket-friendly Rs 20/-, these meals provide a satisfying and affordable option for passengers on the go.

Snack Meals: For those seeking a lighter bite, Rs 50/- snack meals are also available.

"To ensure easy access, these meals and water have been made available at counters conveniently located near unreserved compartments (General Class Coaches) on platforms. Passengers can buy their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station" further added officials.

In the central railway jurisdiction, these meal counters are available at Igatpuri, Karjat, Manmad, Khandwa, Badnera, Shegaon, Pune, Miraj, Daund, Sainagar Shirdi, Nagpur , Wardha, Solapur, Wadi Kurduwadi stations.

"This service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year. Building on that success, Railways has significantly expanded the program, with counters now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future" said a senior officer of CR.