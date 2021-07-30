Mumbai: Elderly man commits suicide due to property dispute with sister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday said that disaster response cells will be set up at all the three state-run power utilities.

He made the announcement during a visit to Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district which was severely affected by flash floods during July 21 to 23.

"All the three state-run power utilities -- MSEDCL, Maha Genco and Maha Transco -- will have disaster response cells to minimize the losses incurred due to natural calamities. In the last some years, such natural calamities have caused severe damage to the power distribution infrastructure," he said.

As many as 9,60,000 consumers in the state had to face power cuts due to heavy rains and flash floods in various parts of the state last week. The Maharashtra State electricity Distribution Company's staff made extensive efforts and has restored power supply to 7,53,000 customers so far, the minister said.