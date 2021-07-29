Mumbai: Western Railway to shut South FOB at Grant Road station from 11 pm on July 30

The Western Railway will close the old South Foot Over Bridge at Grant Road station from 23.00.hrs of 30th July, 2021, on account of dismantling work. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, passengers may use the newly constructed FOB at south end of Grant Road station which was commissioned on October 22, 2020 and the connecting bridge on Platform No. 2/3 which was commissioned on 22nd July, 2021. The inconvenience caused due to this dismantling work is deeply regretted by Western Railway.