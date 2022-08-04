Mumbai: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in Patra Chawl case | Photo: BL Soni

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra Chawl case.

The summons came hours after Raut's ED remand was extended by the court in the case. ED informed that the summons was issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light.

A special court here on Thursday extended till August 8 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

On Monday, the court had remanded him in the ED custody till August 4.

At the end of his initial remand, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande. It sought extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended the custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read Also Mumbai court says no to day-to-day trial in triple blasts case