Mumbai court says no to day-to-day trial in triple blasts case

Coordinated blasts had taken place at three locations in the city at Zaveri Bazaar, Dadar’s Kabutarkhana and Opera House on July 13, 2011

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
Police officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dadar in Mumbai, on July 12, 2011 | AP

Mumbai: A special court has rejected the application by the accused as well as the prosecution to conduct a day-to-day trial in 2011 the triple blasts case.

Coordinated blasts had taken place at three locations in the city at Zaveri Bazaar, Dadar’s Kabutarkhana and Opera House on July 13.

The court said in its order while doing so that it is partly allowing their pleas and permitting an expeditious trial instead. It reasoned that it has old and time-bound matters and hence a day-to-day trial is not possible.

As many as 27 persons had lost their lives and several others were injured in the blasts.

The trial is yet to begin in the case in which Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal is one of the accused. Another accused in the case, who is on bail, died last year.

