Mumbai: 5,512 held for traffic offences; drunk driving cases dip to half in this festival of colours

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has booked at least 486 motorists and bikers for driving under the influence of alcohol on Holi. The number of drunk driving violations have fallen to half in comparison to last year's 684 cases. Police said the reason for the decline is the constant awareness drive done by the police authorities. A total of 5,396 cases of various traffic violations were recorded in the city for Holi, including helmet-less riding and riding triple seat.

