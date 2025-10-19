Mumbai Sees Overall Decline In Major Street Crimes In 2025 Despite Spike In Snatching Cases

Mumbai: Despite two armed daylight robberies targeting jewellers in Sewri and Ghatkopar last week, fresh crime statistics released by the Mumbai Police indicate an overall decline in major street crimes across the city in 2025, compared to the same period last year. The data, recorded up to September 30, 2025, suggests that measures such as increased CCTV surveillance and strategic patrolling are having a positive impact.

Theft and Robbery Decline Significantly

According to police, Mumbai recorded 6,058 theft cases this year, down from 6,849 cases in 2024 an 11.5% decline. However, detection remains a concern, with only 1,930 cases solved in 2025, compared to 2,190 detections last year.

Robbery cases nearly halved, with 204 cases reported this year, of which 200 were solved, compared to 398 cases with 391 detections in 2024.

Chain Snatching and Vehicle Theft Trends

Chain snatching incidents fell from 96 cases last year to 63 in 2025, with 59 solved this year compared to 91 detections in 2024.

Motor vehicle thefts dropped from 1,938 cases in 2024 to 1,713 in 2025, with 986 detections, slightly down from 1,038 last year.

House break-ins also fell to 796 cases, with 511 solved, compared to 1,008 cases and 577 detections in 2024. Police attribute the decline to widespread CCTV installation in residential and public areas.

Organised Gangs and Rising Snatching Cases

Investigations suggest many thefts, especially in crowded areas like train stations, markets, bus stops, and temples, are carried out by organised gangs, often operating in teams to distract victims and steal valuables. Some target lone pedestrians in quieter areas.

However, snatching cases surged to 141 incidents, more than double the 59 cases last year. Detection rates improved (117 of 141 solved) but the increase points to a shifting crime pattern needing urgent attention.

Dacoity and Public Advisory

Dacoity and attempted dacoity remain rare, with 11 cases reported and all solved in 2025, compared to 27 cases last year.

While overall crime numbers are down, the gap between reported and solved cases remains significant. Police urge citizens to stay alert and avoid displaying valuables in crowded areas. Despite ongoing challenges, the year-on-year decline in key crime categories shows that strategic law enforcement interventions are beginning to yield results.