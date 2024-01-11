Mumbai Drug Manufacturing Lab Bust: BHMS Dropout Student Nabbed In Kandivali With 503 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹1 Crore

FPJ

The Malvani police busted a drug manufacturing lab in Kandivali West, operated by a BHMS dropout student. He along with another person have been apprehended for allegedly producing and possessing drugs. The police seized 503 grams of high quality mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 1 crore, 100 bottles of thinner valued at Rs 7,000 and various chemicals and Rs 5 lakh worth equipment used for making the drug.

The main accused has been identified as Noor Alam Chaudhary, a BHMS student, who hails from Kandivali West. Another accused, 30-year-old Abrar Shaikh, who hails from Malvani, was arrested on January 5. He was in possession of 1 gram of MD and 100 bottles of thinner. The investigation revealed that he had received the drug from Chaudhary.

Acting on information received on January 9, Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe and his team raided room no. 7 of Samata Welfare Society, in Charcop Islam Compound, Kandivali West. The police discovered Chaudhary operating the drug manufacturing lab.

FPJ

Police seize equipment and other items

The police seized the equipment used to manufacture the drug. Additionally, a bundle of papers was found containing information levelled as the 'secret of methamphetamine manufacture'. The police arrested Chaudhary on January 10 and filed a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The court sent him into police custody until January 15, and Shaikh remained in judicial custody.

Read Also High School Student In Ohio Causes Severe Brain Injury To Teacher After Ingesting Unknown Drug

Ajay Kumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, "The Malvani police discovered a drugs manufacturing lab where MD was being produced. The operation involved various instruments and various chemicals. The accused Chaudhary was taking BHMS education and was apprehended at the scene. We suspect the involvement of more individuals, especially those providing chemicals and facilitating sales. Preliminary investigations revealed that the lab had been operational for several months. Further investigation is currently underway."

FPJ

Assistant Police Inspector Salunkhe and his team conducted the operation under the guidance of Chimaji Adhaw, Senior Police Inspector, Malavani Police Station and Ajay Kumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11.