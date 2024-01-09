 Mumbai: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹1.25 Crore
The Bandra Unit team was patrolling in Andheri area when they saw a Nigerian man roaming there suspiciously and after a thorough search, apprehended him.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
The Nigerian national apprehended in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Nigerian drug smuggler with cocaine worth approximately ₹1.25 crore.

According to information received from an ANC official, on Monday, the Bandra Unit team was patrolling in Andheri area when they saw a Nigerian man roaming suspiciously. The police stopped the person and searched him and white powder was recovered from him, which upon testing turned out to be cocaine.

DCP Prakash Jadhav said that the name of the arrested accused is Onu Bathlomen Sunday (34). The arrested accused had come to sell these drugs to the youth.

The ANC arrested him and registered a case against him under NDPS act 8 (c) and Section 14, 14-A (b) of the Foreign Nationals Act. The court remanded him in police custody till January 12 and the police said that he is being thoroughly interrogated.

The Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested 233 drug smugglers and seized narcotics worth more than ₹56 crore from them during the last year. Sixteen of these smugglers are Nigerians and two are Tanzanian citizens.

