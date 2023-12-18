Crackdown On Drug Network in India: Nigerian National, Key Member Of Smuggling Syndicate, Arrested From Greater Noida

Representative Image

In a major success in knocking down the drug syndicates operating in the country, DRI officers nabbed one Nigerian national who is a key member of a drug smuggling syndicate operating from Greater Noida.

2.485 kgs of Cocaine seized on October 14th

DRI had earlier seized 2.485 kgs of Cocaine on 14.10.2023 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and arrested one individual red-handed while attempting to smuggle drugs into India for the said smuggling syndicate.

Key member of Drug smuggling syndicate identified

During further in depth investigation, a key member of this drug smuggling syndicate was identified, who was financing and was operating this syndicate from Greater Noida. After sustained efforts and surveillance of a couple of months, the officers managed to find whereabouts of the accused.

Arrest made in Greater Noida, UP

Thereafter, the DRI team comprising of officers from Mumbai and Noida, laid a trap and nabbed this smuggling syndicate member from Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.

He was found in possession of multiple SIM cards, number of mobile phones and multiple passports issued from different countries. Subsequently, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced before the court in December 2022. He is presently under judicial custody.

This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of Drugs.